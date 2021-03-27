When I’m not out in the field reporting, I spend a solid four or five hours every day at my desk. That’s a big test on my back and legs.
Two of the leading companies, Purple and Cushion Lab, intend to make that experience a little more comfortable and they both do a solid job, depending on what you need.
Purple Double Seat Cushion and Back Cushions ($124, purple.com) — Known mainly for its plush, grid-based mattresses, Purple has moved into other areas like pet beds, bedding and seat cushions.
Meant for long sessions on any kind of office chair, the Double Seat Cushion and Back is more of a fluid cushion. Both are made from Purple’s Grid system, what the company describes as a “Hyper-Elastic Polymer grid,” something that feels almost like liquid rubber that forms to your back and butt.
The combination of both helped me with back support and seat comfort. My big qualm was with the seat cushion, which would tend to slip easily on the seat and need frequent adjustments. Its more languid structure also struck me as something aimed at people who want a general seat cushion and back support, rather than a targeted area that needs support and comfort.
Cushion Lab Pressure Relief Seat Cushion and Back Relief Lumbar Pillow ($73 and $66, thecushionlab.com) — If you need more targeted support, this is what I would aim to buy. Made of charcoal memory foam, this duo helped address problems that I have with our work chairs, namely helping with hip pressure and comfort sitting.
The seat cushion rarely slipped and contoured well to the way that I sit, while the back cushion helped with lumbar support and posture (which I’ll always be working on, but this helps).
The price may give some people pause, as it’s about $30 more than the Purple version. I’d say if that’s a conflict, give the Purple a try first. It’s comfortable enough that it might get the job done without spending the extra dough. It also has a 30-day return policy in case it doesn’t (Cushion Lab also has a 30-day return policy.)
Having used both for several months, each makes my time at my desk noticeably more comfortable. If you’re in the same kind of desk job, it’s definitely worth it to give both a shot.
