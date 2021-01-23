Getting some kind of exercise in during a workday isn’t easy, especially if you’re busy with several other tasks.
During the past decade, seated ellipticals have come in to help people stay active, even while they’re typing away or browsing the internet or social media.
The Cubii Pro ($349, cubii.com) came across my radar through a consistent torrent of commercials on News-Press Now TV stations. My restless legs were in need of some kind of motion during my workday and the broken leg stand under my desk was not doing the trick.
Setting up the Pro was easy. Besides the foot plates, it was mostly assembled in the box, and if you’re able to lift this, at a hefty 27 pounds, you should be able to set it up under your desk and have it going within minutes.
Before I get into the Pro’s (no pun intended) pros and cons, I want to say that a number of cheaper options for seated ellipticals are available on sites like Amazon, ranging from $96 to $249. The problem with more of them is you pay for what you get. Most are either loud or not conducive to the limited amount of space I have under my desk.
While Cubii itself makes smaller, cheaper versions of its seated ellipticals, like the lighter Cubii Go and JR2 ($249 to $299), I chose the Pro because of its features like its connectivity to the Cubii app, Fitbit and Bluetooth (it’s also available for the Apple HealthKit).
With that said, the Pro is exactly what I’m looking for as I get more active in the new year. I’m easily embarrassed and the last thing I want to do is look like I’m exercising in the office as I’m working (I scoff at any article that encourages people do things like seated exercises or stretches in the office).
The Pro is almost completely silent. With the Bluetooth connected, I can track how long and far I’m pedaling, which can be tracked in strides, calories or miles. One of the drawbacks is sometimes I’m looking for an exercise challenge and want to crank up the difficulty. While it has eight different settings, they don’t seem to be all that noticeable.
Like any exercise program, how much you’ll get out of the Pro depends on what you put into it. I’m not fooling myself that I’m getting a heart-pumping exercise. At best, I’m burning off the bowl of cereal I had for breakfast.
For the Pro, I’m looking to supplement the exercise I do outside of the office and this does it well. My legs feel better after work and the movement helps me when I’m thinking of story ideas. It’s exactly what I needed.