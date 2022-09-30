As the spookiest season of the year approaches, chances are you’re going to be looking for some horror classics to watch.
While Netflix and Hulu have more recent offerings and HBO Max has a solid collection, the Criterion Channel App ($10 to $99, with a free 14-day trial) — my personal favorite for a purely movie-focused streamer — is going to be the one to watch.
Debuting its ‘80s horror playlist on Oct. 1, the Criterion Channel App is going to be adding some rare classics, like “Near Dark,” John Carpenter’s “Prince of Darkness,” Dario Argento’s “Inferno” and Tobe Hooper’s “The Funhouse,” among others like “The Blob,” “Basket Case” and “The Vanishing.”
True to its commitment to streaming cinema history, some of these films have been tough to come across, chief among them being “Near Dark,” a cult horror classic from “Zero Dark Thirty’s” Kathryn Bigelow starring Bill Paxton that’s been one of those movies that fell through the cracks of other streaming services.
The ‘80s horror playlist serves as a nice entry point to the Criterion Channel’s always-impressive selection that can feel a little stuffy to those looking for mostly blockbusters. It offers monthly curated playlists, like a celebration of the recently deceased film legend Jean-Luc Godard, a collection of noir classics in color and films dedicated to boxing like “Raging Bull” and “When We Were Kings.”
It also offers categories as simple as comedies and dramas to something as specific as the British New Wave or movies starring Yaphet Kotto. While it might be a little overwhelming at first, it also has one of the most easy-to-navigate menus in the streaming universe without any of the filler that you’d find on something like Netflix.
If you’ve been looking for some horror movies off of the beaten path this Halloween, the Criterion Channel App is one to check out and hopefully will hook you into checking some wonderful relics of film history. For a 14-day free trial, it’s worth a look.
