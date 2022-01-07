New Year’s resolution time usually means buying multiple weights that take up space and have to be switched out constantly when you’re working out.
During quarantine, back when people were buying weights like crazy, I was recommended Core Home Fitness’s Adjustable Dumbbells ($349, corehomefitness.com).
At the time, I was tired of the sets of multiple dumbbells I had sitting in the corner of my apartment (some of which were being used to keep my cat’s climbing tree from falling over). I wanted to work out and condense everything. This was perfect for that.
Going from 5 to 50 pounds, you can add and take away weight on the dumbbell with a simple twist of your wrist. All of the weights sit in the included cradle and you twist the handle to the desired amount of resistance.
This made circuit workouts easier for me and didn’t require me to bust out a ton of dumbbells all at once to do it. Plus, it looks better.
These were a pandemic purchase during quarantine in 2020. Of the many different pieces of exercise equipment that I bought during that time, this has received the most of use, more than another set of adjustable dumbbells I purchased.
Because it goes up to 50 pounds, it’s aimed at beginners trying to find their desired weight. So if you’re hesitant to go to the gym because of COVID-19 or intimidation, these are great to get you on the right path without cluttering up your space.
For those on the fence, be careful if you’re afraid you won’t like them. While Core Home Fitness does have a 30-day return policy, you’ll have to cover shipping and sending back items weighing more than 100 pounds is pretty expensive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.