Bean bags: They’re great when you’re either a kid or living in a college dorm and don’t want to spring for proper chairs.
You start to outgrow bean bags when you notice they don’t give you much support, are tough to get out of and are uncomfortable after 15 minutes.
Started in 1998, CordaRoy’s Convertible Bean Bags ($179 to $299, cordaroys.com) have attempted to change that by creating a massive version of the classic rec room staple that folds out into a bed.
My first impression is that it’s a pretty comfortable seat. You can jump right into it and not feel a thing, and the polyfoam cushioning (this doesn’t use the old Styrofoam pellets) allows you to form whatever position you want and sit for a long while without feeling uncomfortable. The corduroy exterior is soft and easy to throw in the washer when it gets dirty.
That’s all well and good. It’s also what several comparable oversized bean bag-based companies like Moonpod, Lovesac and Yogibo do. The main selling point for CordaRoy is its ability to turn into either a full- or queen-size bed, depending on what you order.
To that point, I think this is OK. It’s about as comfortable as an air mattress and you don’t have to worry about it deflating on you during the night. I also award it points for being able to fold out and go back into its bean bag case pretty easily. As far as support goes, I still woke up with a stiff back after a few nights of sleeping on it. If given the choice between a CordaRoy bed or the couch, I’m choosing the latter. But I think kids will love it.
This is not for those concerned with space in their house or apartment. The bean bag is huge. While it may be better than an air mattress for consistency while sleeping, it’s not close to being as portable. For the high ticket price, that likely will be a sticking point.
The CordaRoy Bean Bag is a fun, novelty item for those in need of an extra chair or bed when people come to visit. But if you’re hard up for room where you live, you can just buy an air mattress and chair and save some money.
