New flavors of Coca-Cola don’t come around often, so when they do, it’s an event.
The first product from the brand’s new Coca-Cola Creations innovations platform (Much like you, I’m confused why this is needed), Starlight has, as Coke’s press release states, “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”
Reading that sentence, I had no idea what to expect. What the result is, from what I’m told by several people who tried it: cotton candy-flavored Coca-Cola.
Available in bottles and cans in both regular Coca-Cola and Coke Zero, Starlight came across to me as nothing but clever marketing. I didn’t taste cotton candy as much as I did something closer to root beer mixed with Coke. If you’re wondering, that is not a good mixture.
Coke Starlight has a pretty red hue, so if you’re into a different aesthetic to your soft drinks, this might be for you.
Coke has put a lot of energy into advertising Starlight, from a splashy website to a virtual concert by pop singer Ava Max. The big question is: Why?
Coke Starlight doesn’t taste dramatically different from regular Coke (except for my friends who hate cotton candy, who detested it). It’s not a big swing like something along the lines of New Coke, Crystal Pepsi or Mountain Dew Baja Blast. It’s like a limited-edition Oreo flavor that’s good for one purchase and will never be thought of again.
If Coke was shooting for the cosmos with Starlight, it ended up more along the lines of that aimless Jeff Bezos space ride. It’s nothing but hype and disappointment.
