When this column was rebooted with me about two years ago, I wanted to do a public good.
I either wanted to put items on everyone’s radar or tell them to avoid them. Then Coca-Cola Creations came along. Starting with Coke Starlight, followed by DJ Marshmello’s not-marshmallow-flavored varietal and now Coca-Cola Dreamworld, these new flavor creations have all been mediocre to terrible.
Dreamworld (available in full- and zero-sugar varieties at grocery stores), the latest addition to the Creations line, is said to “(explore) the realms of the surreal, the imaginary and the otherworldly” and has a “surprising and unexpected flavor.”
After tasting Dreamworld, I can say that this likely will be exploring only sinks and garbage disposals as people give it a few sips and pour it out.
Each iteration of the Creations drinks tastes like someone spilled something else in their Coke and bottled it. Coke Starlight tasted like cotton candy melted into it. Marshmello tasted like it was mixed with Strawberry Fanta. Dreamworld tastes like it soaked in sour peach rings.
There’s nothing refreshing or fun about Dreamworld. It’s two opposing flavors — the crispness of Coke dulled by the sour, peach-adjacent taste — that end up leaving a gross taste in your mouth.
This is nasty enough that it’s turned me off to any more Coke Creations. What was advertised as an experimental project has turned into a line of failures that aren’t worth the supplies used to make it.
If there’s a result to this experiment, it proves that there’s no beating the original. If you feel tempted to try Dreamworld, I implore you to buy a Coke or any other drink instead. This is anything but a dream.
