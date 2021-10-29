For fast-food heat-seekers, the designation “spicy” doesn’t cut it when it comes to peppery food. It has to go further than that.
While it’s been a go-to at slow-food and specialty eateries, ghost pepper is the new buzzword ingredient to show restaurants mean business when it comes to their spicy food.
Does trying any of these foods conjure up images of chefs holding those mouth-scorching peppers with a pair of protective gloves as tears well up in their eyes? In my experience, no. They’re all a little lighter on the spice, at least when compared to a real ghost pepper, for the general public.
Earlier this year, Wendy’s tried its hand at a Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce. It was surprisingly hot. Now, Burger King is offering Ghost Pepper Nuggets ($1 to $1.49, available at participating Burger King locations).
While I’ve considered Burger King’s nuggets a third-tier option, behind Wendy’s and McDonald’s, you can’t beat $1.49 for eight nuggets (I also have unproven theories about that low price point. But I digress.)
The ghost pepper version of BK’s nuggets is surprisingly spicy without being overpowering. Each has a red tint, along with some black, peppery flakes on it, giving the illusion that you’re about to bite into the hottest nugget on Earth.
It’s thankfully not as “fiery” as the restaurant would like you to believe. But the spice does last longer than you would expect. By my count, it lingered for at least 15 minutes after I ate the eight-piece meal.
The Ghost Pepper Nuggets have a nice balance of spice and flavor that gives enough of a kick but doesn’t make it an endurance test for how much spice you can take. Add in a little honey mustard, my go-to sauce, and you have yourself a nice treat.
The Ghost Pepper Nuggets are a limited-time novelty (though it’s weird that they’re rolling out a ghost-themed option at the end of the spooky season), and they live up to expectations. You’ll get them once or twice, enjoy them and likely never think of them again.
