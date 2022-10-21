In the ‘80s and ‘90s, fast-food restaurants went all out for Halloween.
From themed toys to meals, they didn’t make you forget that the spooky season was coming up. Over the years, that’s mostly gone away.
Burger King continues to lead the charge with bizarre gimmick burgers, like its black, A1-infused Halloween Whopper in 2015. Its latest entry into that novelty burger canon is the Ghost Pepper Whopper.
With a sesame seed bun that’s dyed orange, along with the standard flame-grilled Whopper patty that’s topped with bacon, crispy jalapeños, spicy queso sauce and extra orange Ghost Pepper cheese, it’s definitely an interesting-looking burger.
As far as taste goes, I don’t know how much ghost pepper went into this, but I can say its spice level barely registered with me. The fast food restaurant’s Ghost Pepper Nuggets in 2021 had more kick to them.
For the most part, it tastes like a big sodium bomb. The combination of the bacon, jalapeños and the beef patty form into a slightly spicy, texture-less combo. It’s all gimmick and no execution.
For the first time since 2016, McDonald’s has rereleased its Happy Meal Pals, a set of three plastic buckets with the design of a witch, ghost and pumpkin, also known as McGoblin, McBoo and McPunk’n.
Available as a toy option for a Happy Meal, these plastic containers are mostly how you remember them. They’re big enough to hold a Happy Meal and after, a small child’s Halloween candy stash.
Instead of the plastic lids, the buckets come with a plastic flag above that pays homage to it. It also comes with a few stickers and an activity guide. According to a McDonald’s press kit, they encourage people to pair it with their costume, use as a decoration, a planter or musical instrument.
As long as it doesn’t turn out to be more wasted plastic in the world, it’s fun to have the pails back. While I miss the lid, the nostalgia and timelessness of it are more than justified to give it a comeback.
