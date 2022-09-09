While painting runs in my family, it pains me to say that talent is not in my genes.
That makes it a little tough to review the Buddha Board ($37.95, buddhaboard.com), a 12-inch by 9-inch “canvas” that turns water into art.
Since the art you create on this board is temporary, it seems to be more about the calming experience of making art, rather than the final result — or at least that’s what I tell myself.
Basically, the Buddha Board feels like water-coloring for adults, except you’re using one color and you’re limited to bold or fine strokes, rather than intricate pieces of art. That’s not to say it’s bad because it does the job it’s meant to do.
Its intention is to allow the user to exercise self-mindfulness and, as the board’s creators state, “Master the art of letting go.” According to the product details, it also said, “As the water slowly evaporates, your art will magically disappear ... leaving you with a clean slate and a clear mind.”
Everything about the Buddha Board is clean and precise. It comes with a sturdy waterproof canvas with a water reservoir and a bamboo brush with thick, soft bristles. It’s easy to set up, create your art and put away, all without the mess you’d get with traditional paint. You create a piece and watch it slowly evaporate.
While I didn’t achieve the tranquil mindset it likely wanted me to attain, I see the value in this. People of any age can use it and not risk getting their clothes or surfaces dirty. It could be a great entry point for beginners for either art or self mindfulness or provide a nice time-out activity for more advanced painters.
For those wanting to take it on the road or looking for a lower price point, there are more compact versions like the Enso ($27.95) and the Mini Buddha Board ($17.95).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.