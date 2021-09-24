A few years ago, a friend of mine broke my decadelong streak of using a loofah in the shower (Note: During those 10 years, I switched out the loofah. I’m not a hygiene heathen.)
That person showed me how many germs the shower puff gathered over time and how, even if you throw it away, it is bad for the environment. I conceded and switched back to an old-fashioned washcloth.
This month, my habits are changing again with the introduction of Boie hygiene products. Specifically, I’m talking about The Best Bundle ($25 at boieusa.com and at Target), a combo of the company’s Flat Body Scrubber, Face Scrubber and Fine Toothbrush.
Instead of a loofah, washcloth or traditional toothbrush, all of the products use soft, silicone-like, antimicrobial material that makes them easy to clean, stay colorful and recyclable after they’ve run their course. To note, all of them are expected to last around six months, according to Boie USA.
My favorite of the bunch: the Flat Body Scrubber. While I suggest the Loop Body Scrubber over the Flat Scrubber because it’s easier to hold, both are surprisingly soft, yet effective when it comes to exfoliating and making the most of whatever body wash you use. Plus, it sticks to your shower wall when you’re finished.
Since it’s a smaller version of the Body Scrubber, the Face Scrubber is equally impressive. I’ve used it for the past week, and it beats the heck out using a washcloth to clean my face at night.
While I’m still not quite used to the feel of its silicone-like bristles, the Fine Toothbrush does a decent job of doing what you would expect. On top of its ability to clean your teeth and mouth, you can swap out the bristle heads, recycling the old ones and adding a new top to the mix, which leads to fewer plastic toothbrushes in landfills.
If you have questions about recycling the products, Boie USA suggests you send the used products directly to the company. So, it seems like their heart is in the right place, and thankfully, they have quality products to back that up. Hopefully, it will be enough to get more people on the train of more hygienic, recyclable products.
They have my vote of satisfaction.
