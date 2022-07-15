When it comes to sunscreen, you want to know what you’re using to protect yourself from the sun isn’t harmful to you or the Earth.
In past years, people have been warned about findings like a 2020 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association involving ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate and how they can be harmful because they’re absorbed into the bloodstream after a single use (The FDA disagrees and believes sunscreens that use those ingredients are still safe.) Plus, oxybenzone has been linked to coral bleaching, posing a risk to coral reef conservation.
If you haven’t thought about any of this and just wanted to protect yourself from the sun, I get it. That’s why I wanted to highlight two effective brands that will save you the hassle of worrying about those ingredients and protect you.
My favorite sunscreen is Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, a mineral sunscreen company that specializes in more natural products.
The two go-to’s for me: The SPF 50+ Sheer Lotion for Face ($15.99. bluelizardsunscreen.com) and the Sport Mineral Sunscreen ($28.99). While the price may give you pause, it’s worth it. One bottle will last you a while and give you peace of mind that what you’re using is safe and is keeping your skin safe.
I’ve had problems with mineral sunscreens either making my skin pasty (pastier than it already is) or taking forever to rub in, but these go on easy and are fairly sheer on the skin, especially the lotion. I had less success with its Active Mineral Sunscreen Spray ($19.95), which took forever to stop being a white layer on my skin.
Supergoop! is another very solid choice I’ve been turning to in these sunny, hotter months. It’s cruelty-free and reef safe.
Both products I tested, the Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($20 to $36, supergoop.com) and the Play SPF 50 Everyday Lotion ($10 to $32) went on without much massaging in, protected my skin on some long vacation days and didn’t leave a gross scent or residue.
I used the Unseen Sunscreen on my face. Its oil-free formula thankfully made it less shiny than other face sunscreens I’ve used. It’s also advertised as a makeup-gripping primer under foundation if you want extra protection. The Play sunscreen I used almost everywhere else and it did its job.
Either one is a fantastic pick for sun protection and gets my highest recommendation.
