If you’re still not going out, there’s an easy way to make some excellent meals without having to leave the house.
During the past month, I’ve tried several different kinds of meal kits, including Dinnerly, Sun Basket and bistroMD. While none failed to provide a decent meal, some worked out better than others. Highest among them was Blue Apron (blueapron.com, prices vary), a meal kit delivery service with a wide range of dishes, from meals for specialty eaters to more traditional fare.
For this review, I cooked three meals: Garlic & Olive Tilapia, Shawarma-Spiced Turkey Kofta and Calabrian Beef & Gnocchi. All were packed in a recyclable, insulated box (delivered at our doorstep by UPS) with each having their own ingredient bag (called ‘Knick Knacks’) and recipe card.
I wouldn’t consider myself a great cook or even an organized one when I’m working at the stove and cutting board, but Blue Apron makes it as easy as putting together LEGOs, except you don’t cook or boil LEGOs, I hope).
Each dish had its own ethnic touch to liven what could be a boring had I been behind it. The Garlic & Olive Tilapia had Mediterranean influence, with its pleasing combination of spinach, chickpeas and onion in what they described as a rustic tomato sauce. While I’m a seafood skeptic eater, this was delicious.
The Calabrian Beef & Gnocchi was the standout. First, it was the easiest meal to make, needing the cook to heat up some zucchini and beef and cook the gnocchi, make the sauce and combine them together. It took me about a half hour and it was worth it.
The Shawarma-Spiced Turkey Kofta fared the least well because, well, I’m still learning how to cook ingredients like turkey correctly on the stove. While the recipe was clear on how to cook it, it was a little dry. Overall, the cooked farro, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers and dressing did the heavy lifting. It still was a solid meal.
In the meal kit universe, Blue Apron stood out for its selection, ease of use and fast delivery. Because the ingredients are measured out for the meal, there’s little leftover waste and clean-up goes pretty quick (The downside: If you’re cooking for two people, don’t expect leftovers for the next day).
Like many meal kits, after the discounts expire, the meals do come at a premium (usually between $8 and $9 per meal). But you’re also paying for the convenience of not having to put together your own dinner plan for the week and shopping for it. So it comes down to whether you want to spend the extra money for it or do your own thing.
While Blue Apron doesn’t fit into my budget every week, I would use it on and off for weeks when I want some fancy dinners (since I’m still not going out to restaurants) or a nice change of pace. It could also come in handy for family cooking nights, date nights or an easy way to get into cooking (You can also save those cooking cards to repeat recipes with your own ingredients).