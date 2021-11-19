Now that we’ve passed the one-year mark for “Testing Ground,” it’s time to get personal.
Do you remember the great toilet paper shortage of 2020? That was weird, right? Like, why did that happen and how?
Those weird, early pandemic months might have been the first and last time a lot of Americans gave thought to buying a bidet. I’d encourage everyone to consider it again.
For me, it took a friend loving one so much that they ordered an additional one and sent it to me. It worked well for a while but was also cumbersome to hook up and, eventually, the nozzles stopped working correctly.
For those wanting to give it a go, I recommend the bioBidet Elite3 ($59. biobidet.com). It comes with just about everything you need, including the attachment, brass installation parts and adjustable placement that makes it universal for whatever toilet you have. It does not require electricity.
While bioBidet sells other, more expensive bidets that have bells and whistles like warm water, remote-controlled seat warmers and glowing pieces, it’s best to start simple.
The Elite3 is as simple as it gets. Its minimal features include water pressure adjustment, nozzle adjustments and a self-cleaning option for the bidet.
Here are the answers to awkward questions you might be afraid to ask: Yes, you still will need toilet paper, but this will cut down on its use. Also, yes, it is weird adjusting to cleaning yourself with cold water rather than dry paper. But you do get used to it.
The Elite3 is a good starter bidet because it installs in no more than 15 to 20 minutes. Its instructions lead you through the process easily, and it comes with everything you need, minus a screwdriver. Most of all, it’s a pretty gentle bidet with a pressure adjustment that eases you into using it.
So if you’ve been wanting to give a bidet a try, I say go for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.