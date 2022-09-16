There are few feelings worse than when you have a nagging itch and can’t scratch it.
A few years ago, a friend of mine bought these metal back scratchers that look like cat claws. While they did the job, they were abrasive.
Taking a kinder approach, the Bearback Back Scratcher ($21.95, getbearback.com) uses brush-like bristles and an extendable handle to reach those tough-to-scratch spots and it doesn’t stop there.
Extending to 17 inches, the Bearback is an easily portable device aimed at helping those needing a helpful scratch, exfoliation or help with a medical issue concerning their skin.
For an added cost, people also can order attachments like a muscle roller, lotion roller and a dry brush attachment. All of them do their job fairly well.
If there’s an issue I have with the Bearback, it’s that outside of its sturdy handle, which easily folds in and out, all of the elements feel kind of cheap.
The back scratcher attachment’s bristles are no different than those you’d find on a cheap brush. The same applies to the dry brush. The lotion roller is effective but takes time to clean and dry. The muscle roller helps if you need a light massage and don’t want to purchase or use a big roller.
The cheap feel of all the attachments can almost be excused by saying “Well the Bearback’s main draw is it extends all of them so they can reach where you couldn’t before.” The only problem is each attachment that’s not the back scratcher costs an extra $8.97, which is pretty outrageous.
If you’ve used a hairbrush to scratch your back and wanted it to be able to reach your legs or middle and lower back, the Bearback is the perfect piece for that. As for any of the attachments, maybe hold off until they’re all on sale.
