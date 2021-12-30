I have never been a fan of push-ups.
This may come as a surprise, considering what a ripped beast I may appear to be (if there was a sarcasm font, that sentence would be written in it).
I’ve got weak wrists that end up hurting and my upper body strength, in general, is what my trainer refers to as “needs improvement.”
As this column focuses on items that will help you with exercise and health for the next month, I thought an item that assists with the bare necessities, like doing a push-up, would be a good start.
Bear Blocks ($49.99, bearblocks.com) are meant to help weaklings like me get into doing pushups with less pain. Its splash page shows athletic people doing all kinds of crazy versions of the simple exercise move. Surely, this would turn me into one of them in no time.
After using these for about a month, I can say this: They have helped with my wrist pain, as these two blocks, made of anodized aluminum with a sticky rubber grip and a downward sloping hand surface, take compression off the wrists. But it also moves that pain around, transferring it to the thumb and palm. It did allow me to get a deeper pushup because of its raised surface.
The positive is that I got used to that pain easier than the previous nagging torment on my wrists, and the more I did it, the less pain I felt.
I’ll also say this: When I exercise, I get sweaty. If I don’t start my exercises with this, my sweat turns the sticky rubber material into slippery grips. I recommend using sports tape to help remedy that.
When it comes to push-ups, there are several products to help you, from the Perfect Pushup to Nike’s Push Up Grips. For the most part, Bear Blocks works for me. But if it doesn’t for you, this has a 100%, no-questions-asked return policy.
If you’re looking to get into fitness in 2022 and are daunted by simple exercises like push-ups, this can help ease you into it.
