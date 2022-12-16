If you were a teen in the landline days of the 1990s, you probably dreamed of owning a novelty phone.
From the Sports Illustrated football version to the clear one where you could see all the inner workings, those phones were coveted properties.
Save for some quirky cases, the age of smartphones has diminished that once-fun novelty item — almost.
The Banana Phone ($39.99, bananaphone.io) is a Bluetooth handset that feels like a throwback to the days of silly phones. The question is, at $40 is it worth it?
The particulars on this phone: It has a 60-foot Bluetooth range and pairs with most mobile devices. It has 20-hour talk time, 120-hour idle time and is rechargeable via micro USB. It can be used as a phone or speaker. One percent of sales are donated to Gearing Up 4 Gorillas, a charity aiming to preserve the endangered animals in the Congo.
With that out of the way, I think right off of the bat this strikes me as mostly a white elephant gift that you give someone, everyone laughs and it’s used once or twice.
The speaker is fine for a phone call, but it’s too tinny for you to listen to music. Unlike an in-ear Bluetooth device or any landline phone, if you’re using this to make a call, everyone around you is likely to hear it. While I want to judge it more on what it is than what it’s not, I will say that a dial pad would have gone a long way in selling it and making a unique novelty.
Here’s the other thing: I’m as sentimental as anyone for ‘90s throwbacks. One thing I don’t miss is dealing with the handset of a phone. In an age of AirPods and other hands-free devices to take calls, dealing with one of these again for a call feels cumbersome.
At $20, I would say this would be a funny gag gift. At $40, I think that’s a bit too pricey and not too a-peel-ing.
