As school gets back in session or people get back to work, there might be the option to do either one at home.
In that case, it’s always good to have a solid desk from which you can work. While I tried several during the past year, there are two that stood out most.
There should be no argument that if we’re working from a desk, we’re sitting too much. In trying out a standing desk, the Fully Remi Standing Desk ($459, fully.com) stood out in terms of quality, craftsmanship and functionality.
For a standing desk, it’s cheaper than most without cutting corners. The desk runs on a single motor, able to raise and lower with the push of a button. It’s also easy to assemble with easily readable and labeled instructions. Out of the box, I was able to put it together in about a half-hour and it was ready to go.
While Fully offers more lavish standing desks, ranging from the Bamboo ($512) to the L-Shaped Desk ($1,299), this is a perfect fit.
I mentioned it in December, and I still stand by the Work From Home Desk ($420, workfromhomedesks.com), an ergonomic, modular desk that can be built and taken apart within minutes.
If you live in an apartment or are space-conscious, this is worth the high price tag to keep your living space open and stay sane.
The way Work From Home Desk operates is it comes in two wooden, breakaway, slab-like pieces. There are three wall pieces that hook together to form the base of the desk, with several other pieces (the desktop, cable management tray, side stands) that lock with wooden pieces to form a sturdy workspace. It takes a minute to put together and tear it down.
This came in handy during the winter months when I was toiling away at my laptop in my living room. I was able to set it up, get some things done and put it away without it getting in the way of others in the apartment.
If the prices are too high, but you feel compelled to try them, both come with available payment plans and 30-day guarantees if you’re not satisfied.
