Fall is the perfect time to get cozy. If a regular blanket isn’t doing the trick, maybe a weighted blanket will.
Since the weighted blanket craze took over a couple of years ago, it’s been a tricky balance of finding one that makes you feel comfortable and soothed and not trapped underneath a cover of heavy doom.
While I previously reviewed the Luna Weighted Blanket favorably, it got to be a little too heavy for me after a while. Enter the Ardo Cooler Weighted Blanket.
At a noticeably lighter 12 pounds, this blanket ($109, ardoliving.co) feels lighter and cooler, making for the perfect blend of weight and temperature regulation that you would want, no matter what the season.
One of the big problems I’ve been having at the end of summer and early fall is finding a blanket that can adjust between the seasons where it can be scorching hot one day and chilly the next.
This blanket proved to be versatile, staying fairly cool in the summer and warmer in the fall (so far). According to the Ardo press release, this is because it uses 12 pounds of glass bead fill in tight quilts and the blanket is made from bamboo rayon (the Luna Weighted Blanket used cotton) and uses polyester padding. It’s also hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial.
At its lighter weight, the Ardo blanket is easier to take with you, rather than lug around like other weighted blankets, and its charcoal gray color looks great in any context. It’s also machine washable. If you’re not satisfied, there is a seven-day return window.
Ardo does a fantastic job of keeping that balance of comfort and coolness without getting too heavy. For more than $100, I would normally hesitate to recommend something like this. But it is worth it.
