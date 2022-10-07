ARDO Living Limited-blanket

Ardo Weighted Cooling Blanket is shown in this undated photo.

 Submitted photo

Fall is the perfect time to get cozy. If a regular blanket isn’t doing the trick, maybe a weighted blanket will.

Since the weighted blanket craze took over a couple of years ago, it’s been a tricky balance of finding one that makes you feel comfortable and soothed and not trapped underneath a cover of heavy doom.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.