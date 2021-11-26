There are a few things for which I will always vouch.
When it comes to earbuds, I think, at least for my needs, you can’t beat Apple AirPods ($179. Apple.com) in terms of user-friendliness and functionality.
I have audiophiles who will fight me to the death about that opinion. They say they’re useless, mass-consumer earbuds for people who don’t care what their music sounds like.
I’ve tried to find better earbuds. I tested the UE Fits, which mold to your ear. They had superior sound, but the lack of ear recognition meant they were frequently on and draining the battery, even when they were in their case. Others, like the Soundcore Liberty Air 2, were cheaper but not as functional as AirPods.
With Apple’s third iteration of the popular earbud, I wondered how they would mess with the formula.
The good news: The sound is much better. The treble and bass sound richer on songs. Apple’s touted “spatial audio” is impressive and immersive. The fit of the earbud feels a little lighter and more comfortable. Its ear recognition tech is still perfect, pausing or playing, depending on if it’s in your ear or not. Its setup remains incredibly easy.
The bad: Apple has changed the design of the earbud and the charging case, with the former being bigger and aimed more at the ear canal, and the latter being horizontal and less compact. One of my favorite features, where you could tap the earbud to pause the music, has been changed to squeezing a small groove in the lower part of it, a more cumbersome task.
I fell in love with the first generation of AirPods because of how well they nestled in my ear without ever causing that weird, nagging pain others gave me. They were also pretty noticeable, which garnered complaints that they looked like loose cigarettes hanging from someone’s ear. While comfortable, the new AirPods feel a little looser and bigger. From an aesthetic view, they’re not as easily seen by people walking by, so that’s a plus.
Most of these changes, I assume, were made in service of the spatial audio feature, which makes sense. It’s a surprisingly different audio experience, especially if you put it in “head-tracked” mode, where you hear different parts of the audio if you move your head.
So while I miss the first-generation design and how compact it was, this remains a great product that has its eye on the future of audio.
