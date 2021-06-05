The year 2002 was a crazy time. There was a return of garage rock, “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” happened and for some reason, Pepsi went blue.

That year, Pepsi introduced its first berry-flavored cola, Pepsi Blue. It was exactly how it sounded: The sweet cola taste of Pepsi mixed with a “nebulous” berry flavor. In other words, it was gross.

While it disappeared from shelves in 2004, demand in the past 17 years has been vocal enough to bring it back for a limited time at all Pepsi retailers, similar to how Pepsi resurrected Crystal Pepsi and Mountain Dew Pitch Black.

While I didn’t like Pepsi Blue when it was first released, I thought maybe my tastes had changed or I misremembered the cacophony of flavors. After one sip, I decided that the 2004 version of myself was right on the money.

Those who think Pepsi is sweet will find this punishingly saccharine. The berry flavor hits your taste buds on the front end, with a hint of bitter cola lingering in the back. The combination remains two flavors at odds with each other, never properly blending together like Cherry Pepsi, Vanilla Coke or even Pepsi Mango.

Making Pepsi Blue a limited-time drink makes sense. For both newcomers and those who tried the drink in its original run, this remains a curiosity that will warrant one purchase. I imagine they won’t finish the bottle.

It’s fitting that theme for Pepsi Blue’s advertising campaign is Italian dance-pop group Eiffel 65’s 2000 hit “Blue (Da Be Dee),” as it’s something that was a big novelty at the time but has rightfully faded from the cultural zeitgeist (Fun fact: Ludacris was replaced by rock band Papa Roach as the original ambassador for Pepsi Blue in 2002 after Bill O’Reilly had him canceled for “degrading” lyrics.)

There are things from 2002 that I’d like to make a comeback: garage rock, hand-drawn Disney animation, Comedy Central and MTV showing more than “The Office” and “Ridiculousness.” Pepsi Blue is not one of them and its return proves that.