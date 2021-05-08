If you want to exercise and listen to music, that usually means you’re stuck with head or earphones. A new product hopes to change that.
The Noxgear 39g Wearable Bluetooth Speaker ($69, noxgear.com) is a relatively small, attachable speaker that allows people to take their music on the go while allowing them to be aware of their surroundings.
True to its description, it’s a light speaker with a weight that is barely noticeable during a long walk or run. Aesthetically, it’s still noticeable, as it looks like an intergalactic communicator on whatever choice of clothing it’s placed.
The speaker attaches easily, either via a surprisingly strong magnetic mount or a traditional clip. On multiple walks, I never had a problem with it coming loose or jostling around. It also pairs nicely, communicates its on/off option with a soothing voice and has an easily identifiable, five-button interface.
The main thing you’re likely looking for is sound, and its ability to transmit might be a breaking point for some. While Noxgear advertises it as a “strikingly rich sound experience,” I’d anecdotally classify the quality as an iPhone speaker level of sound, though it is able to play at a surprisingly loud volume.
For music lovers, the sound is heavy on the treble, making it good for rock and acoustic. Bass-heavy genres like pop and hip-hop sound passable, but muddy and odd. In other words, it will get you through your workout, but don’t expect an immersive experience like you would get with earbuds or headphones.
For those using it indoors or around people, it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack (Sorry, newer headphone users) for you to listen without disturbing others.
As a person who worries about the damage my headphones and earbuds are doing to my ears, the 39g is a nice option to have so I can listen to music and give my ears a rest. If you need music to fuel whatever activity you’re doing and don’t need top-quality audio, this will do you well. If not, stick to what you already have.
