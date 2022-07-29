This undated photo provided by Unilever shows the Choco Taco. Klondike has announced it’s discontinuing the ice cream treat. A Klondike brand representative said in an emailed statement Monday that the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both its one count and four count sizes.
This week has been a time of soul searching for ice cream treat lovers.
This week, it was announced that Klondike and its parent company Unilever would be discontinuing the Choco Taco.
Like many, I was crestfallen by this news, mainly because of the nostalgia of the treat because much like those lamenting its passing, I couldn’t remember the last time I had one.
Since there was still a pretty big stockpile at the City Star in Downtown St. Joseph, I wanted to give the treat one last try before it’s gone — at least until Klondike decides to bring it back.
First off, it was about $3, which is way too high for what comedian Roy Wood Jr. calls a folded ice cream cone. Second, there’s a reason people stopped buying these: As an ice cream delivery system, it’s mediocre.
The taco shell is more soggy than crisp. If you get it straight from the freezer, the ice cream is a little too hard. If you let it thaw, the ice cream will be dripping out of its sides within a few bites.
It could be pure nostalgia at this point, but I still like it. The swirls of chocolate inside the vanilla ice cream aren’t as prevalent as they used to be, but it’s still good. The sugar taco shell, despite its mentioned limpness, still tastes great.
Oddly enough, the memories I have associated with the Choco Taco are when they were sold at Taco John’s and, later, Taco Bell. Both were perfect fits to complement a fast-food run. Much like it doesn’t make sense why they’re discontinuing this product now, it never clicked with me why they stopped supplying it to chain restaurants.
While we might be missing Choco Tacos when an ice cream truck rolls by, it’s not a huge loss. There are better ways to consume ice cream like sandwiches and Klondike bars. This is a treat best left in our memory.
