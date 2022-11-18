Ball pits: When you’re a kid, they’re the height of fun.
Being a low-maintenance and no-tech way of entertaining kids, they’re usually as easy to find as they are to break.
Enter the premium quality Little Big Playroom Ball Pit ($255, littlebigplayroom.com), a ball pit meant to last over time.
Where most ball pits are basically made of a fabric fence with no padding on the floor, this ball pit is made from memory foam, with sturdy walls and a zippered cover that can be taken off and washed in case playtime gets messy.
Here’s the thing: The ball pit is meant for kids ages 6 months to 6 years old. As fun as a ball pit sounds to me, I am more than 30 years beyond that age range. So, I had my sister Melissa Genson and her three nephews, who range from 2 to 10, give it a try.
After testing it for a week, her overall thoughts were positive.
“I got a ball pit eight years ago with (my first son) and immediately regretted it. It was a blow-up ball pit so it constantly was deflating and way too big. The balls would crush easily and most were useless within just a few days of extensive play,” she said.
One thing she noted was the ball pit’s durability, with Little Big Playroom touting its pit balls as crush-proof and made with BPA-free material.
“The pit balls have handled 1 week of constant play — and I mean my very active boys jumping on them, around them and under them. The actual ball pit is super soft, keeps its shape well despite being pulled in all directions and is the perfect size, even for a condo,” she said.
Melissa noted that the ball pit was able to contain her 2- and 6-year-old well together but went beyond its capacity when the 10-year-old nephew joined in.
“My toddler can easily get in and out of it without any help,” she said.
For those wanting dimensions, the Classic Ball Pit that we tried was 16 inches in height with a 38-inch outer diameter, 34-inch inner diameter and 2-inch wall thickness for support.
If you’ve been looking for that perfect ball pit and are willing to pay a premium price, this might exactly what you’re looking for this holiday season.
