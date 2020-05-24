For most teenagers, high school, extracurriculars and entering adulthood are plenty to deal with. Megan Schussler does all of that — on top of running her own baking business.
“Sometimes I have to miss some of the games and stuff, and I’ll have to stay up late doing homework or something, but it’s all worked out so far,” the Savannah High School student said.
Schussler is preparing to enter her senior year, keeping up with tennis practice and running Megan’s Confection Perfection, an online bakery where she sells homemade cakes, cookies and cupcakes.
Schussler’s family has always baked around the holidays, but it wasn’t until two years ago that she started cooking more and more. She learned most of the techniques she uses from YouTube and Instagram videos.
“My family was like, ‘You need to start giving them away or selling them because we can’t eat these all,’” Schussler said. “So, I started giving them away at first and then people kept tasting them and loving them.”
Now, Schussler gets so busy with orders she has to enlist the help of her mother and her best friend Jocelyn to keep up.
“I had about 150 boxes I had to make for Mother’s Day and then I also had other custom orders that they didn’t order the boxes,” she said.
Among Schussler’s biggest fans are her classmates and teachers, who often get to taste her baked goods.
“I have tried many of Megan’s creations and I haven’t tried anything that I haven’t loved,” Savannah teacher Kelly Jones said. “I have ordered cakes and cupcakes for my children’s birthdays for the last two years and any event that I may have, I always go to Megan first.”
In addition to teaching math and computer science, Jones is also the girl’s head tennis coach and has known Schussler for three years.
“Megan is a very driven individual, persistent, a hard worker and is always thinking of others,” Jones said. “ I have never seen her give up on the tennis court, in the classroom or baking.”
Some of Schussler’s entrepreneurial spirit comes from her family, she said. Schussler’s family owns a shaved iced business and sells snow cones at Mustang baseball games.
“I’ve always thought it was fun to do as a family,” Schussler said. “I just would rather do that than work at some place because I can have my own hours and pick when I when I want to do stuff.”
In the future, Schussler would like to open her own bakery. For now, she is concentrating on the next two events that will keep her busy: Father’s Day and graduation parties.
“I’m going to do some (boxes) for Father’s Day, just like Mother’s Day, but I’m going to do like a hat, a tool, a fish, just fun things that dads like. And then I’m also going to do a cupcake box,” she said.
To get in touch with Schussler, visit www.facebook.com/pg/meganschussbakes.