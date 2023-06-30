Tarkio College donation
Tarkio College/Tarkio Technology Institute recently received a substantial legacy from the estates of the Curnutt siblings, Dean and Joanne.

Dean Curnutt, a 1951 graduate of Tarkio College, passed away in 1989. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Port and Atchison County, Missouri. Dean held the position of Atchison County Collector for 30 years and was very active in the community — especially in areas serving youth. Among his many honors, he received the Doctorate of Humane Letters from the college and was a member of its board of directors at the time of his death.

