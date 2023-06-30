Tarkio College/Tarkio Technology Institute recently received a substantial legacy from the estates of the Curnutt siblings, Dean and Joanne.
Dean Curnutt, a 1951 graduate of Tarkio College, passed away in 1989. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Port and Atchison County, Missouri. Dean held the position of Atchison County Collector for 30 years and was very active in the community — especially in areas serving youth. Among his many honors, he received the Doctorate of Humane Letters from the college and was a member of its board of directors at the time of his death.
Dean’s sister, Joanne, a musician and university educator of extraordinary talent, died in February 2022. She was a strong supporter of the new Tarkio Technology Institute, donating in 2020 and 2021, and naming the school in her estate. While she was alive, Joanne directed her support to Tarkio Tech’s operations, helping it get established.
The donation from Dean’s trust is $1,060,554. Including that amount, the total value of the Curnutt family donations since 2020 is $1,904,650. Portions of Dean’s legacy will be designated for the Heritage Campaign, a $3 million capital campaign launched in September 2022. The goal of the campaign is to restore the buildings on the historic Tarkio College campus to serve the needs of a new generation.
Curnutt bequests not designated for the Heritage Campaign will be used for operating costs and an operating reserve fund. The Tarkio College Board of Directors plans to create a lasting memorial to Dean and Joanne on the campus.
Donors who wish to contribute to the Heritage Campaign and to honor the Curnutts may have their pledge added to the total amount attributed to Dean and Joanne by writing “Curnutt” in the memorial section of the pledge card.
