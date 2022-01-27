After going virtual in 2021, Super Science Saturday will return to hosting its interactive experiments and activities in person this weekend.
Entering its 22nd year, the all-day celebration of math and science will be back at Missouri Western State University on Jan. 29.
“I’m excited to meet everybody and do it in person again. I think it just adds a new level of excitement,” said Sarah Parks, programming, events and volunteer manager for St. Joseph Museums, which organizes the event with Missouri Western.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Remington/Agenstein Hall at Missouri Western, 4525 Downs Dr.
The 2022 iteration of Super Science Saturday will be a mixture of traditional favorites like hourly chemistry shows at the Griffon Mobile Lab, live animal demonstrations by the Remington Nature Center staff and experiments with science educators from Missouri Western and area high schools.
One addition that Parks is excited about is an interactive map of Missouri.
“There’s a geography map adventure. It’s like a floor-sized map of Missouri. You can walk along and they’ve got certain activities for that,” she said.
Having organized the event for two years, Parks said she’s also anticipating meeting some of the educators and participants that she wasn’t able to be in a physical space with in 2021.
“It was something that was pretty intimidating to take over, but I’m really glad that we’re able to organize it and that Missouri Western is all gung-ho about it and hosting in their space,” she said.
Usually bringing in thousands of visitors, even when the event went virtual, Parks said the anticipation is palpable. Aiming at making subjects like science and math cool through interactive activities, she said they’re happy to be back in person to do it.
“We’re trying to keep that spark alive (for science and math) for the kids. But also parents come out and kind of see that, too, so that can help. It’s not all like math and numbers,” she said.
While the phrase “Follow the science” has been said a lot in the past two years, Super Science Saturday will be putting it into action, even with its precautionary measures for COVID-19 safety. Masks will be required. Activities will be kept smaller to allow for people to be spaced out. Those who want to avoid the ticket line can purchase admission at www.stjosephmuseum.org/events.
“If (visitors) have any questions, there’s plenty of volunteers around to ask. We’re hoping it’s pretty smooth and everybody has a good time,” Parks said.
Admission is $3 for adults and students. Children 5 and under are free. Parking is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
