The Cotillion for Achievement Ball was held on Feb. 13 at the St. Joseph Country Club.
Sixteen finalists were honored at the ball, with 14 of them receiving $900 scholarships. All of the finalists are seniors attending high school in Andrew or Buchanan counties.
Awards of Distinction were given to the top female and top male finalist. The winners each received a $1,800 scholarship. The 2021 Award of Distinction winners were Alyssa Goolsby from Central High School and Ethan Brushwood from East Buchanan High School.
The other female finalists were: Lilyann Gardner, Bishop LeBlond; Ashyn Griffin, DeKalb; Emma Kapp, Savannah; Tenille Long, Central; Mary Monarch, Central; Brielle Smith, St. Joseph Christian; and Grace Tang, Central.
The other male finalists were: Roman Becerra, Central; Ethan Duncan, Benton; James Jura, Central; Dayne Koch, Lafayette; Zachary Langley, Lafayette; Isaac Rhode, East Buchanan; and Henry Scamurra, Central.