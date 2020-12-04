Northwest Missouri State University student Brett Stiles is the recipient of the Matthew White Memorial Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Stiles is a junior animal science major from Cosby, Missouri. She is the daughter of Jim and Susan Stiles.
The endowed scholarship is awarded to a continuing student at Northwest studying an agriculture-related major. A scholarship of at least $500 is awarded with preference to graduates of Savannah High School, North Andrew High School in Rosendale, as well as students from Missouri or Iowa.
Matthew White had completed his sophomore year as an agriculture business major at Northwest when he died in a 2005 automobile crash. His parents, Steve and Julie White of Savannah, Missouri, established the scholarship in 2006. Steve is a 1980 graduate of Northwest and Julie is a 1981 graduate.