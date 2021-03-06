Steamboats and the St. Joseph region were connected through the travel of goods and people in the late 1800s, although the journey down the old muddy was rather dangerous.
St. Joseph was a point that connected St. Louis and beyond as people looked to head west as well as ship items from the east.
“It was a major transportation path, especially like if you didn’t have a wagon or any other way to get there, it just made it a lot simpler,” Patee House Museum Archivist Carolyn Chilcote said.
In St. Joseph and in Atchison, Kansas, boats traveled through, but some also sank from catching a snag. When the ships went down, they were sometimes recovered, but other times they went into the mud. With the changing course of the river through the years, those wrecks now could be underground in land.
The Steamboat Arabia, which sank near Parkville, Missouri, is a prime example of a boat that was found inland after it went down in 1856. The excavation brought back a haul of 1850s goods that ended up being put in a museum in Kansas City.
One of the excavators of the Arabia, David Hawley, said there are very different factors when looking to see where the remains of the wrecked steamboats may end up. He referenced a map that was made in 1897 that shows wrecked ships across the Missouri River to Nebraska City, but even this is just a dot on a map.
Hawley said sometimes information can be hard to come by on how and why a boat sank. He has located several boats and dug out a few, but he said it’s not something you want to do without knowledge.
“Oftentimes steamboats, when they sink, there would be a couple of paragraphs on the Arabia when it sank, it had half a dozen sentences and said, ‘large and valuable cargo, no lives lost,’” Hawley said.
While some may think finding these boats could lead to endless treasure, Hawley said there are other ways to get rich more easily. That’s why there are not a lot of people looking to dig out steamboats. He said the things found in these boats have more historical richness than monetary value.
“We were finding, you know, things that had been lost for 130 years, and all of it so remarkably well preserved,” Haley said
The Arabia sunk in 1856 and had 200 tons of cargo, which included china, carpentry, dishes and all sorts of other goods. Hawley said he believes there still are boats out there that have similar artifacts on board.
There are suspected to be several wrecked boats in the St. Joseph area as well as near Atchison. In Atchison, boats such as the Col. A.B. Chambers, the Hesperian, the Delaware, the Pontiac and many others had their end in the old muddy river. Hawley said there are several boats in our area that could still be buried in land outside of the river and have valuable goods, such as equipment used for gold mining.
The risk for many who owned steamboats was worth it as they could make profit after just one season of operation. For passengers, floating along the river was often a better choice than the rocky and rough terrain to travel by land.
But, “if as many airplanes fell out of the sky like steamboats sank, people wouldn’t be flying planes,” Hawley said.
In a time much more primitive than today’s world, for a lot of people steamboat travel was the best option. Chilcote said that the furniture that lined the Patee House Hotel was sent by a steamboat.
“There wasn’t any other means to get here and it was easier to just get on a boat, and it was slow, but it was easier just to get on a boat and let the water carry you that way back,” Chilcote said.
Hawley said he continues to research wrecked boats and he has seen some that could be of interest.
While highways have replaced the river as a main form of transportation, Chilcote said that through her archiving there is no doubt that the river and steamboats served as a vital source of daily life for more than 50 years.