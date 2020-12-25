State Technical College of Missouri in Linn has announced its 2020 fall semester Dean’s List and and Honor Roll.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0.

Area students on that list include:

Cainsville, Missouri

Griffin Ellsworth.

Camden Point, Missouri

Christopher Ochoa.

Cameron, Missouri

Koleby McClintick.

Dearborn, Missouri

Destiny Thomas.

Fairfax, Missouri

Garrett Sheldon, Lydia Sheldon and Ty Sheldon.

Gower, Missouri

Parker McCreary.

Hopkins, Missouri

Tyler Chesnut.

Mound City, Missouri

Ryan Lewis.

Oregon, Missouri

Dakota Gamache.

Pattonsburg, Missouri

Coby Israel.

Princeton, Missouri

Cameron Jones.

St. Joseph

Joseph Phillippe and Richard Phillippe.

Savannah, Missouri

Paul Menard and Zachary Wright.

Trenton, Missouri

Dylan Harris, Logan Lowrey, Samuel Schilling, Matthew Slater and Benjamin Woodson.

Area students on the Honor Roll include:

Barnard, Missouri

Jaci Prettyman.

Cainsville, Missouri

Lane Taff.

Chillicothe, Missouri

Bradley Hayen, Hayden Hill and Grahm Mayers

Dearborn, Missouri

Nelson McCracken.

Eagleville, Missouri

Sara Clawson.

Jamesport, Missouri

Luke Lewis.

Lathrop, Missouri

Lindsey Eschbach.

Osborn, Missouri

Samuel Dorton.

Platte City, Missouri

Harvey Weaklend.

St. Joseph

Tanner Dozier and Alexander Hellerich.

Trenton, Missouri

Max McNabb.