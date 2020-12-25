State Technical College of Missouri in Linn has announced its 2020 fall semester Dean’s List and and Honor Roll.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0.
Area students on that list include:
Cainsville, Missouri
Griffin Ellsworth.
Camden Point, Missouri
Christopher Ochoa.
Cameron, Missouri
Koleby McClintick.
Dearborn, Missouri
Destiny Thomas.
Fairfax, Missouri
Garrett Sheldon, Lydia Sheldon and Ty Sheldon.
Gower, Missouri
Parker McCreary.
Hopkins, Missouri
Tyler Chesnut.
Mound City, Missouri
Ryan Lewis.
Oregon, Missouri
Dakota Gamache.
Pattonsburg, Missouri
Coby Israel.
Princeton, Missouri
Cameron Jones.
St. Joseph
Joseph Phillippe and Richard Phillippe.
Savannah, Missouri
Paul Menard and Zachary Wright.
Trenton, Missouri
Dylan Harris, Logan Lowrey, Samuel Schilling, Matthew Slater and Benjamin Woodson.
Area students on the Honor Roll include:
Barnard, Missouri
Jaci Prettyman.
Cainsville, Missouri
Lane Taff.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Bradley Hayen, Hayden Hill and Grahm Mayers
Dearborn, Missouri
Nelson McCracken.
Eagleville, Missouri
Sara Clawson.
Jamesport, Missouri
Luke Lewis.
Lathrop, Missouri
Lindsey Eschbach.
Osborn, Missouri
Samuel Dorton.
Platte City, Missouri
Harvey Weaklend.
St. Joseph
Tanner Dozier and Alexander Hellerich.
Trenton, Missouri
Max McNabb.