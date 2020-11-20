Stanberry, Missouri, native Lt. Alexis Kingery has been named the 2021 Military Engineer of the Year by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic.
Kingery serves as facilities engineering and acquisition director in the Public Works Department at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.
As program director and maintenance officer for civil engineering support equipment and civil engineer end items, Kingery oversaw the procurement, replacement and maintenance of nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment totaling $354 million. Officials said her keen understanding of the production schedule ensured alignment of funds to support requirements for the next three fiscal years and reduced equipment backlog.
As division officer, Kingery led 19 Seabees in the completion of 13 projects saving $60,000 in contractual labor costs and developed creative solutions to pier repairs, demolition, sidewalks, concrete pads and security fence installation, while enhancing Seabee trades. In addition, she championed two Seabees to support NAVFAC partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with constructing alternate care facilities.
Kingery, while serving as assistant public works officer, demonstrated astute knowledge across the public works spectrum of services, coordinating with numerous commands to set priorities and develop a consolidated project list leading to the timely execution of more than $130 million in construction and services. While recognizing the impact of a vacant leadership position at the time, she stepped up to maintain frequent and effective communication in and outside the department, ensuring execution of priorities. Kingery was then hand selected to fill the facilities engineering and acquisition division director position. She has managed more than 60 active projects valued at $139 million, completed 15 designs, awarded 100 contract actions valued at $19 million and prepared 30 additional actions valued at $15 million for award.
“Alexis is a phenomenal naval officer and engineer — her insightful judgment and proactive leadership is unmatched,” said PWD JEB Little Creek Public Works Officer Cmdr. Robert Fredriksen. “She understands the needs of our supported commanders and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality results. Her efforts and impact at PWD Little Creek are widespread and we are extremely proud of her.”
Kingery, who joined the Navy in July 2010 and has been with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic since June 2018, said her selection speaks volumes to the staff at PWD JEB Little Creek and is a direct reflection of their support and guidance.
“I am extremely honored to be selected as the military engineer of the year,” said Kingery, a 2011 graduate of the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. “I feel remarkably privileged and humbled to work alongside such great people, who drive each other to excel every day.”
Kingery will go on to compete for the NAVFAC Echelon II Military Engineer of the Year award — and potentially for higher honors in the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.