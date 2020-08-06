The band Vinyl Revival has a sound that’s so breezy and classic, its live show feels like it was geared for an outdoor summer show.
Performing pop and yacht rock songs featuring layered harmonies and complex instrumentals, the Kansas City cover band is a love letter to bands like America, Hall & Oates and Blood, Sweat & Tears.
It’s the kind of music that elicits big reactions from the crowd, not only because of the timeless melodies and riffs.
“It’s a homage to the music I grew up on, my dad’s record collection,” Jason Biggerstaff, singer and keyboardist for the band, said.
The band will perform an outdoor concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. It is part of the free Sounds of Summer concert series.
Biggerstaff is not alone in feeling the personal connections to those songs, as he sees how emotional people get when the band launches into them at each show.
“There’s a lot of these songs that, when they came out on the radio, they were with their first wives or their kids were born or whatever that may be. But I love going out, playing those songs and reaching people’s emotions,” he said.
The youngest member of the group, Biggerstaff grew up listening to the music the band plays, while some of the members were playing alongside the bands they cover. Other members of Vinyl Revival include guitarist Grant Greenlee, a 40-year musical veteran; guitarist Mark Gearon, a performer in a number of award-winning cover bands; bassist Ed Obermeier of the popular Midwest rock band Balance; vocalist and keyboard player Rob Eby, a more than decade-long cover band performer; and St. Joseph’s own Chris Moore, a drummer for bands like Trux and Nightwatch.
When Vinyl Revival hits the stage, Biggerstaff said he feels like the luckiest man alive.
“It’s a music dream come true,” he said. “We have members that have played alongside bands like The Yardbirds, The Turtles, a bunch of really neat bands. I love hearing their stories.”
When the band formed, it wanted to play songs that it felt were getting ignored, like ballads and mid-tempo hits that often get overlooked by the usual cover band staples.
“I didn’t want to play what everybody else is playing. We’ve heard ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ 8,000 times. We’ve heard ‘Jenny Jenny’ and all that stuff,” Biggerstaff said.
Beyond the variety of music the band offers, it’s just a fun time out, Biggerstaff said.
“We’re goofy, I admit it,” Biggerstaff said laughing. “But above all, we get along great. Our musical IQ is extremely high. I think the attention to detail we have is something people always bring up.”
The show is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No coolers or outside alcohol is permitted.