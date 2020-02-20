The quirky, outlandish, magical world of “Matilda: The Musical” shouldn’t work for a regional theater production. But Robidoux Resident Theatre was determined to make it happen.
“My family and I were lucky enough to see it on Broadway. It was a really great show. And I said, ‘Yeah, but if a community theater ever did this show, how would they do it?’” director Carol Myers said.
It turns out, they’d do it in extravagant fashion, with Myers at the helm.
“It takes a lot of help, trying to make everything come off (well),” Myers said.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, RRT’s production of “Matilda: The Musical” will turn the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., into the layered, book-adorned world inspired by author Roald Dahl.
Switching off performances as the main character, Lilly Carter and Sophie Frisch star as Matilda, a precocious young girl stuck in a verbally abusive home with her parents, Mrs. and Mr. Wormwood (Lindsay Prawitz and Braden Shryock) and dim brother Michael (Cooper McLaren).
With no hope of getting the support she needs from her parents, she finds encouragement from her teacher, Miss Honey (Natalie McDowell), and her fellow students. Even that comes with its troubles when her school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, (Bemo Myers) turns out to be mean to everyone, to the point of physically tossing kids into the air who get on her nerves.
Transporting the audience into the quirky mind of Dahl, as well as taking notes from the Broadway production, was a task. Frank Polleck designed the stage to be framed in wood panels and letters, while Andrew Bramlage worked on lighting.
For the cast, it was many nights of rehearsing choreography, singing and, for some, doing some stunt work. Myers said it took a team to get the show off the ground.
“(It) doesn’t happen by one person or just even a handful of people. So many people are involved in making the process successful and listening to each other and working as a team,” she said.
Earlier in the week, RRT performed several shows for local schools. For Frisch and Carter, it was a blast playing the character for the first time in front of other people.
“It’s really fun to see how the audience will react to you. It’s cool to see, like, if kids will either be super interested or not,” Frisch said, laughing.
For both of them, it’s a joy playing a character who’s a little more on the rebellious side, as she dyes her father’s hair green or super glues a hat onto his head.
“I like how she’s mischievous but still (brave),” Carter said.
Both girls said they were fond of the sillier songs like “Naughty” with the somber ballads like “Quiet.” They say they put a lot of time into learning the character’s British accent and bringing her bubbly personality and psychokinetic powers to life.
“I hope that they see how much work we put into this and how much time it takes to memorize all that stuff,” Frisch said.
Because the cast had such great chemistry and came willing to learn and have fun, Myers said the process of giving audiences a Broadway production on a regional theater budget was easier than she thought.
“(It was) a breeze. It was completely easy — much more easy than I ever thought it would be,” she said.
To watch everyone come together in the name of the musical, Myers added, is always inspiring.
“It’s been challenging because the show is quirky and has some challenges to it. So it’s always a pleasure working with all the brains that go into it,” she said.