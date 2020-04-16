“If everything falls in the way it’s supposed to fall in my department, both myself and Cassie Hoppas, who’s the costume designer, will both be out of work. So, you know, it sucks,” he said.
According to an email from Missouri Western President Matthew Wilson, the Department of Theatre, Cinema and Dance is one of many majors proposed to be phased out during the next two years. Also included are programs like communication and journalism, biology and history. The cuts are the result of the university operating at a deficit, with about a $5 million hole due to factors like chops to state funding and declining enrollment. While the university’s administration has been busy listening to reactions from students, The Board of Governors will make its final vote on a plan on April 29.
Wilson said these are going to be some of the toughest decisions that university provost Dr. Doug Davenport and he have ever made. But they have to happen.
“You have other universities across the state and across the nation that have been forced to make substantial cuts to personnel ... I mean, everyone has been making those adjustments. But Missouri Western, (from) my understanding, is that we really have not made the adjustments,” he said.
While news about massive budget cuts circulated in fall 2019, the Department of Theatre, Cinema and Dance continued doing what it could: holding classes, doing performances and giving students guidance on their careers. Stover said there were always fears of the hammer coming down, but ultimately it was out of the department’s hands.
“We found out basically at the beginning of the semester in January that we were in a huge budget deficit. And really what it came down to is that a lot of universities were making cuts and trimming some fat. Missouri Western didn’t do that. They were hoping that we’ll just ride this out and we’ll be fine,” Stover said.
The signs that things were not working in the favor the theater department were apparent. Stover said that after losing two professors, Tee Quillin and Morgan Mallory, department officials were told to hold off on hiring their replacements. Also when he tried to acquire the rights for shows for the college’s 2020-21 theater program, he was told to hit the pause button.
On April 4, the gavel fell hard, with Wilson announcing the massive cuts that were being considered. While the blowback from students and alums has been rough, Wilson said he empathizes with them. With two children who are musicians and he and his wife being supporters of the arts, it’s not an easy call.
“Any time that we talk about theater and arts, and we’re talking about scaling that back here at an institution I’m associated with, my heart truly aches,” he said.
Some of the reason the Department of Theatre, Cinema and Dance has come under the microscope is its low numbers for enrollments and graduations. While Stover said it had more than the state standard of 10 per year in previous years, both theater and dance majors fell under that number recently, while cinema majors still had strong numbers.
“When all this came down, I thought we were going to be safe ... Theater and cinema, were kind of skirting the edge. They were looking for an average of 10 graduates a year. And we were just below that. In the last couple of years, we’ve actually been way over that and starting to grow. So I didn’t know how it was going to come down. So they made the recommendations, which literally punched us in the gut,” Stover said.
While the list is preliminary and still being considered, it signals a dark future for theater at Missouri Western, a program that was once so robust that it spawned Western Playhouse, an equity summer program that performed several plays and musicals. Wilson said plans to expand Potter Hall, the university’s fine arts building, in order to provide more space for its students have been scrapped. Even if the theater program were to be phased over two years, there’s no guarantee it would be able to perform its proposed 2020-21 season.
For Stover, it’s pain that keeps on multiplying for everyone involved. In April, the theater department was forced to cancel its season-ending show, “She Kills Monsters,” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was deep into rehearsals and building sets when the call was made.
“It was a really difficult fall semester for me as chair. I was way overloaded, but, you know, sometimes those are the sacrifices you have to make as a tenured professor. You just have to kind of step up, ‘What does the department need?’ And that’s what I did. It wasn’t healthy for me, but we got through it. I’m trying to make sure that these students staying on track and ready to graduate,” he said.
No matter what the result is, Stover said he is not bitter toward the people making the decisions. Speaking with Davenport, Stover said he knows the gravity of the situation and does not envy the choices he’ll have to make.
“We are a family with all the dysfunction that comes with that. But making those cuts is just like picking members of your family that can’t be there anymore. And it’s just, it’s soul-racking and it’s difficult and I don’t envy them at all,” he said.
A best-case scenario, Stover said, is the university sees the cultural importance, student engagement and entertainment value that theatre, cinema and dance bring to the campus and things go back on track. But they’re prepared for the opposite.
“As a department, across the board, we’re staying positive. That’s just what we have to do. You know, it’s in God’s hands, and we’re just gonna keep moving forward as if things are happening,” he said.