Can a worldwide pandemic be a nail in the coffin for the movie-going experience?
This is something movie theater owners, from small ones like Kansas City's Screenland chains to the heads of AMC and Regal Cinemas, are likely wondering as their theaters sit vacant.
In 2019, global box office numbers set new records ($42.5 billion), while the United States' receipts dipped from a mammoth year in 2018.
Before the coronavirus hit, the box office in America was doing OK. The Will Smith/Martin Lawrence sequel "Bad Boys For Life" proved to be a massive hit. The Sega-based "Sonic the Hedgehog" sped off with a ton of cash. The thriller "The Invisible Man" was a surprise hit. There were also promises of bigger audiences coming, with the release of sequels to "A Quiet Place" and "Wonder Woman," the live-action remake of Disney's "Mulan" and the MCU-based "Black Widow."
Then, in a matter of a week, they all disappeared. Movie theaters shut down for audience safety. Now, some releases are moving to streaming, while others are delayed indefinitely.
On March 20, Universal Pictures made a move that was once considered unthinkable -- it released movies that were still being screened in theaters (well, at least, the week before they all shut down), like "The Invisible Man," "Emma" and "The Hunt" on video on-demand services. For years, movie theaters fought the idea of showing a movie that was also available for purchase on demand. It's understandable since they operate on exclusivity and sales from concessions. Video on demand basically eradicates both.
In the following weeks, more movie companies joined in on getting some streaming bucks. Paramount Pictures announced it would release "Sonic The Hedgehog" early. Warner Brothers released "Birds of Prey" and "The Way Back."
Some speculate that if the companies see big bucks from putting their movies online, it may change whether or not people will return to the movies at all, once we're given the all-clear to return to our normal lives. My Spidey senses tell me this will not be the end of cinema as we know it.
One of the big reasons I think that is none of the companies are planning on releasing their key movies on streaming. We're going to have to wait until movie theaters open their doors again before we see "Wonder Woman 1984," "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." There's too much money lost on video piracy for them to take that risk. The movies being released right now have either made enough money in theaters or had a small enough budget to take that risk.
Secondly, the box office is still booming around the world, even if it ebbs and flows in America. With the rise of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu decimating DVD and Blu-Ray sales, movie theaters will always be the biggest draw for films to make a profit.
But back to that question of whether this long break from theaters will mean a clean cut for some audiences. I still think it won't. In however many months this pandemic lasts, we'll be tired of watching shows and movies from our couch and long for a communal experience. Theaters can provide that and, lord willing, let's hope they're all ready to go when this passes.