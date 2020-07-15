How many times have we heard the phrases “These difficult/challenging/trying times,” “social distance” or “New normal”? Enough that it feels like it’s starting to lose its meaning, right?
They’re all things that we’ve been hearing for the past four months. but there’s a reason — many people are not listening. The latest addition to the pantheon of ad nauseum phrases is one of the most important, “Wear a mask.”
I get that this is a tough one to swallow. You’re probably saying or thinking “Masks are uncomfortable,” “But the science is still evolving,” “What about my rights!?” But, and here’s another saying you’ve probably heard a thousand times, it’s not for you, it’s for everyone else.
If we want things like full sports seasons, concerts, comfortable dining and new movies, we’re going to have to make an effort and show that we want to protect others.
We do that by wearing masks and keeping a distance from each other so the numbers go down and things can feel normal again.
If we want to defy that or brush it off as a conspiracy, then we get rogue knock-off Winger bands and Chase Rice concerts.
Because St. Joseph and some surrounding areas have been lucky that they haven’t been hit hard as other places, I’ve seen the arguments that it’s not a big deal and we should open up fully without restrictions (in other words, I’ve been watching the City Council livestreams). This ignores the fact that things can change with a handful of people carrying the virus. And I don’t say that as a fear tactic, but as proven science.
But let’s say you think it’s all a hoax for whatever number of reasons you think someone can organize a global health crisis. I ask you to consider this: There are people out there working at restaurants and stores because they have to since there’s little aid to have them stay home. They might trust the science and COVID diagnosis numbers and not want to risk the lives of themselves and their families to stock shelves or serve drinks. But they’ve been given no other choice.
If you show up in their place without a mask, you’re making the statement that you don’t care about them and that your selfishness trumps their health. I’ve seen it firsthand working some side jobs serving food. I’ve seen the faux shameful looks in peoples’ eyes when I serve them wearing a mask and they’re voluntarily not wearing one.
I somewhat get their anger. They’re mad that they can’t see their favorite band or go to their preferred movie theater. Maybe they’re angry that the South Side Fall Festival got canceled or they feel this is a political attack. They want to take it out on someone and, sadly, that person has become the common worker.
In 2018, in the wake of the Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” I wrote that we desperately need a Fred Rogers-like level of empathy. Right now, we need it exponentially. We need people to empathize with those forced to work because they’re artists or venue managers who are losing the extra $600 of unemployment at the end of the month. We need to empathize with those taking the health crisis seriously. And we need people just wear their masks if they’re going out and not to harass those that are.