With so many streaming platforms, there’s no great time to launch a new one that will compete for people’s attention with big hitters like Netflix and Hulu. During a pandemic might not be optimal, especially when it depends on people viewing it on their phones.
In the past six months, there have been a series of new streaming services, like Disney+, Apple TV+ and the upcoming HBO Max. The latest, and arguably most unique one, is Quibi (short for “Quick Bites, Big Stories), a platform meant to stream solely on phones, with video ranging from five to eight minutes.
Trying to piggyback on popular amateur-ish short-form videos like Snapchat and Instagram stories, Quibi wants to put some production value and weight behind its work, with big names like Chrissy Teigen and Sophie Turner and directors like Sam Raimi and Steven Spielberg. It launched last week, so I checked out what it has to offer and have some early impressions.
Overall look and feel: To start a multimillion-dollar streaming service, you’re going to need something groundbreaking to peel people away from the “Tiger Kings” and “Mandalorians” that dominate social media and are easy to binge. I don’t see short videos doing that, no matter the star power or compelling stories. Quibi’s platform is sleek and user-friendly. The most unique aspect about it is it can be viewed in both portrait and landscape (vertical and horizontal) mode, without the video’s subject trailing offscreen.
Let’s look at some of the biggest shows on the platform:
“Punk’d (2020)” — The prank show “Punk’d” is back and it’s like it never left. Former host Ashton Kutcher is replaced by the less frantic, more likable Chance The Rapper, as he pulls stunts on friends like Meg Thee Stallion, Liza Koshy and Adam Devine. It’s all ridiculous, much like original. It fits perfectly into Quibi’s short format, as the original version was eight-minute bits broken up by commercials. It’s fine. It’s funny.
“The Stranger” — A rideshare driver from Kansas who moved to California (played by the excellent Maika Monroe from “It Follows”) gets stuck driving a mysterious, murderous psychopath (played by Dane DeHaan). From there, he causes havoc in her life. It’s like Wes Craven’s “Red Eye” mixed with “Black Mirror,” except with absolutely terrible dialogue and laughable character choices. It might be the worst “show” released this year.
“50 States of Fright” — “Evil Dead” director Sam Raimi returns to his campy horror roots for a “Twilight Zone”-like anthology series, with a new story for each state. The first is Michigan, where “The Marvelous Ms. Maisel’s” Rachel Brosnahan loses her arm and replaces it with a golden arm. It takes too long to get going, and in the end doesn’t pay off. A second series, based in Kansas called “Largest Ball of Twine,” with Ming-Na Wen and Karen Allen, is a little better. It has some promise.
“Chrissy’s Court” — Following in the footsteps of Judge Judy and Joe Brown, supermodel/social media star Chrissy Teigen makes judgments on a bunch of benign cases like broken speakers, a girlfriend forced to drive her boyfriend around, an unpaid loan and a rap battle. Once again, it’s fine. It’s occasionally funny. It should just be a show on truTV.
Final thoughts: I can’t see this taking off. Unless there would be some interactive element or special feature that incentivizes people to watch, they’re going to continue to go to YouTube, Netflix or Hulu for their entertainment. No one needs this.