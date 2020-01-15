There was a time in the ’90s when St. Joseph was a draw for big acts. The Civic Arena hosted multiplatinum artists like KISS, White Zombie, The Black Crowes and Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as frequent house shows by World Wrestling Entertainment.
During the past three decades, St. Joe saw its star dim, as bigger, more modern venues like the Sprint Center in Kansas City or the Silverstein Eye Center in Independence, Missouri, booked similar acts. But the word coming from St. Joseph City Council meetings about the possibility of hiring an outside promoter to bring in big acts could possibly bring them back.
St. Joseph has seen some attempts at bringing big talent to the area. In 2019, the Missouri Theater saw concerts for The Oak Ridge Boys, Gordon Lightfoot, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and The Charlie Daniels Band. In 2018, Mammoth Productions brought acts like the Mike Love-led version of The Beach Boys, Dwight Yoakam and Three Dog Night.
Acting as that youthful counterpoint in the area, Missouri Western State University used to bring big performers like Ludacris, J. Cole, Sara Evans and Blake Shelton at the Civic Arena before focusing on smaller events like live stand-up from Marlon Wayans and the taping of an episode of MTV’s “Wild’N Out.”
Some of those shows sold out, while others struggled. And therein lies the problem — what shows would work in St. Joseph? Let’s pretend we’re the new promoter and see what might be winners.
Viva variety — For decades, the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association has been bringing international talent to the Missouri Theater, from Tony Danza to tribute acts to pet magicians. The organization has seen its fair share of successes and failures and, like any booker in St. Joseph, it likely will tell you that the tastes of the area are unpredictable. But that doesn’t mean bookers should aim at one demographic.
While hip-hop stars like Ludacris and J. Cole didn’t bring crowds, maybe some legacy acts or a mixture of old and new artists, similar to recent Sprint Center tours like NKOTB and Boyz II Men, might work. The same goes for any genre, and there should be many (or at least more than aging rock and country stars) types of music acts that should be booked.
Bring back wrestling — For years, World Wrestling Entertainment would make stops at the Civic Arena for its non-televised house shows (basically, a no-frills, no-stakes showcase of its current roster). It stopped showing up in 2012 and a sole show by its competition, Total Nonstop Action, in 2013 didn’t bring a big enough crowd. But that was seven years ago. Now, WWE has its celebrated “minor league” branch, NXT. There’s also its main competitor, All Elite Wrestling, as well as smaller federations like National Wrestling Alliance and Ring of Honor. There’s still a big fanbase for wrestling here. A few years back, when the now-defunct National Wrasslin’ League made stops at the local Armory, it packed the house, and that was with only local wrestling stars. Imagine if someone brought shows with recognizable talent.
It’s all about who you know — A look back at old St. Joseph News-Press articles shows one of the reasons the Civic Arena brought so many big acts to the area in the ’90s was because of the relationship then-manager Bill France had with an outside promoter, who would regularly run concert ideas past him. That type of relationship will be needed again because, as Trails West! promoters likely will tell you, it takes people tuned in to the area’s tastes to thread that needle and book those shows that will bring people out of their houses and to the Civic Arena and Missouri Theater.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live