Has anyone noticed that the big two sports channels, ESPN and FOX Sports One, look a little different?
With no NHL, NBA and MLB, stations like those have been leaning heavy on the only multi-billion-dollar sport still in operation — professional wrestling.
It makes sense. For one, there’s always been crossover with fans of non-scripted sports and the mix of soap opera and athletics of World Wrestling Entertainment. Also, WWE is entering its own Super Bowl of sorts with “Wrestlemania” this weekend.
In a similar way to how the world of sports has been turned sideways by the COVID-19 pandemic, so has wrestling. While you might suspect that a sport where athletes grapple, sweat and bleed in close quarters would be susceptible to a widely spreading virus, you also have to remember that WWE is run by Vince McMahon. He’s the same guy who made an event continue after a wrestler died in the ring.
The show must go on, and if you’ve watched any of WWE’s programs during the past couple of weeks, you might notice it’s really weird. The wrestlers are grappling in the WWE Performance Center, a small venue used mostly to train wrestlers. So there’s no pyrotechnics, big stage show or, most important of all, an audience to cheer on the good guys and boo the villains.
So wrestling matches don’t have that fun edge to them as the cheers swell during a particularly painful-looking clothesline, dropkick or finishing move. The big speeches from the wrestlers, known as promos, play out like a high school production of a soap opera, with wrestlers tearing into each other’s romantic partners and making fun of their lack of athletic ability (A person on the internet set one to the score of the show “Twin Peaks” and it fit surprisingly well). If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to watch a sitcom with the laugh track taken out, this is the closest approximation.
On top of no one watching in person, there are even more changes to this weekend’s “Wrestlemania.” Its usual six-hour running time will be split into two nights. It is pre-taped (it usually runs live on pay-per-view and the WWE streaming network). It also will be missing some of its biggest stars like Roman Reigns, a two-time leukemia survivor who didn’t want to risk his health.
If I were to venture a guess, I would predict that, despite all of these problems, “Wrestlemania” likely will have higher ratings than usual because of the some of the reasons that were already explained: People are starved to watch some type of competition, even if it’s heavily scripted. They’re also curious how WWE can pull this off without tens of thousands of cheering fans. Lapsed fans from the Hulk Hogan and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin eras might tune in to see how it’s aged.
In the WWE canon, “Wrestlemania” is known for creating memorable moments. While I don’t think we will be remembering this one along the same lines as, say, Hulk Hogan facing off against Andre The Giant or Shawn Michaels pinning Ric Flair, the novelty of a sporting event continuing during a pandemic won’t likely be forgotten.