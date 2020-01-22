Last week, I wrote about what events could prosper in Downtown St. Joseph if, as the City of St. Joseph suggests, they hire an outsider promoter.
An overwhelming response from people came back: It doesn’t matter what booker St. Joseph hires if it doesn’t have the facilities to meet the performers’ needs. To that I say, yes, that’s very true. Before national talent comes here (assuming they’re not performing at the Missouri Theater, as has been the trend), we need a suitable arena for them to perform and a hotel for tourists to stay.
As much as I enjoy the Civic Arena and its wonderful staff, it’s no longer the place for big acts to perform. And with the closure of the former Red Lion Hotel, a suitable place to stay only because of its close proximity to the area, it’s even less desirable.
Late last year, Crypticon Kansas City, an annual celebration of pop culture, announced it was moving back to its namesake city after three years of being at the Civic Arena. Organizers didn’t give a reason, but the rumblings were many complaints from tourists and talent about the hotel, as well as its subsequent closing, caused the event to relocate.
In an opinion piece a few weeks, the St. Joseph News-Press editorial staff wrote: “Today, walking into the Civic Arena is like walking into one of those concrete, multipurpose stadiums from the 1970s ... The arena gives a dated first impression as it heads into its 40th year in Downtown St. Joseph.”
I have to agree. While no one expects a Sprint Center-level of flashiness and size, the Civic Arena feels like the old arenas that I used to watch NBA games in as a kid when I lived in Ohio before they got demolished for more modern venues.
I can’t venture a guess as to how much it would cost to update the Civic Arena or where that kind of funding would come. But I feel like there’s hope that something could be done.
In Independence, Missouri, there’s the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. It’s comparable in size to the Civic Arena (It has a capacity of 5,800 to Civic Arena’s 4,200) and has a similar minimal flash to it, while having more modern design and food options. It hosts professional hockey and soccer games and concerts for smaller arena-sized acts like Billie Eilish, Blink 182 and The Arcade Fire.
When I walk into that arena, I think “This is what the Civic Arena could be” or at least, what the arena used to be in the past few decades, when it hosted concerts, wrestling events and Blacksnake Roller Girls roller derby events. But the differences are palpable. That arena was built in 2009 and looks like it. Likewise, the Civic Arena was built in 1980 and feels like that decade. If a modern act is given the choice of those two venues, it’s a no-brainer.
The Civic Arena still has uses for events that people come out to — expos, rodeos, gun shows, chili cook-offs and sporting events. But it’s seeing fewer big events like concerts and touring shows like wrestling, and the reason is clear: when there’s a wealth of arenas to choose from, why go to one that’s less modern?
I know this sounds like I’m being down on the Civic Arena, but I’m saying it out of love for St. Joseph. If the arena can’t get some big updates, then the city will likely continue to be passed over by big talent. And if a replacement for the hotel isn’t found, it seals that fate even more.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live