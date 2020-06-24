You’ll have to excuse me — After spending several months inside, it felt like summer just appeared out of nowhere, which is why I’m writing this “Most anticipated” list so late.
Even with the absence of a typical summer movie season, it’s been a pretty stacked lineup on streaming services. We’ve had new movies from Spike Lee and Judd Apatow, and this week there are fresh offerings from Will Ferrell and Jon Stewart. We’ve had some great TV (the new season of “Queer Eye,” the absurdly funny, profane “The Great”) and some excellent albums (Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama).
There’s still a lot more to come, so here’s what I can’t wait to see or hear:
MINISERIES PICK: “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (HBO, premieres on June 28) — In following the cold case of the Golden State Killer, the late author Michelle McNamara became obsessed with catching him. He eventually did get caught, but it was unfortunately after her death. This six-part series is expected to be an equal amount of the killer’s origins and McNamara’s tireless search for justice.
TV SERIES: “Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15)” (Netflix, July 1) — As a person who routinely goes to the “Unsolved Mysteries” Channel on Pluto TV when there’s nothing else on, I have a lot of skepticism about this one. First off, the original was as much about host Robert Stack’s smoky voice and stoic presence as it was disappearances and murders. This one will have no host, as the producers say it will go “full documentary style.” To me, that sounds like it’s just hourlong, true-crime docs that Netflix has been screening for years, only with a nostalgia-inducing name to get me to tune in. With that said, I’m willing to give it a chance.
MOVIE: “Palm Springs” (Hulu, July 10) — I am sucker for any movie or show where someone is caught in a time loop. Whether it’s “Groundhog Day,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Russian Doll” or “Happy Death Day,” I’m there. Add in personal favorites like The Lonely Island comedy team, Andy Samberg and the criminally underutilized Cristin Milioti (The “Mom” from “How I Met Your Mother”) as they’re stuck at a disastrous wedding, and I’m all for it.
MUSIC: The Beths “Jump Rope Gazer” (July 10) — There’s always something exciting happening in modern music, but lately it rarely comes from that traditional combination of guitars, bass and drums. The Australian rock band The Beths are an exception. While they’re not reinventing the genre, they have a killer combination of tight musicianship, soulful harmonies and melodies that linger in your head for weeks after listening to them. I’m excited for their latest offering to see where they take the genre next.