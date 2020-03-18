Last week in this column, prior to the widespread response to the COVID-19 pandemic from local and national governments, I wrote about the effect it will have on workers, specifically in the entertainment business.
As I’m working from home, since our company has allowed us to do so for our safety, I realize that column may have been too optimistic. We’re all being affected in big and small ways. And escapes with entertainment, such as local music venues or movie theaters, are limited.
So what will St. Joe Live, an arts and entertainment section, do for the foreseeable future? Since journalists are no strangers to disasters and times of unrest, we’ll adapt.
During this time, we’ll update you on what’s being rescheduled and what’s going to be canceled. We’ll keep you informed about what’s coming up on streaming services (This week, we’ll have a review of a movie premiering on Amazon Prime’s streaming platform). We’ll talk with bar owners and people directly affected by these cancellations. We’ll also be looking to do more features on local artists and musicians (Something we don’t always get to do because of the large volume of events in St. Joseph from week to week). While this edition is heavy on cancellations, we’ll make sure future issues have more recommendations and entertainment options to keep you busy in your quarantine.
Because there won’t be as much going on in the city, we’ll also be running shorter than usual at times. This is not permanent. As safety precautions lift and, Lord willing, people are able to venture out in public for reasons other than groceries and their jobs, we’ll expand and return back to our regularly scheduled content.
Not that it needs to be said, but this is uncharted territory for everyone. In the more than a decade of covering St. Joseph in some kind of a way, the phrase “There’s nothing to do in St. Joseph” has never actually been true. Now, save for a few stragglers, it pretty much is. But it’s necessary. As more tests roll out for COVID-19, we’ll finally find out what the magnitude is of its infection in the U.S.
For now, we don’t know, and we shouldn’t be potentially giving it to other people if we can. It’s a strange, scary time. But in the same moment, we have to have each other’s backs and make sure we’re keeping ourselves safe. And that’s what we’ll do.
Thank you again for reading this every week, and I look forward to walking with you through this.