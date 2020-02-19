2020 is only two months deep, and it’s turning out to be a year of rock band reunions and, subsequently, tough-to-snag tickets to their concerts.
Tickets for reunion shows for bands like My Chemical Romance, Rage Against The Machine and The Format (of those, Rage is the only band coming close to here in Kansas City) sold out in a matter of minutes. Extra shows were added, and those sold out just as quickly.
Each concert resulted in its own set of problems — people being put into digital waiting rooms immediately as tickets went on sale, fans getting “sold out” notices as tickets were in their carts and, worst of all, tickets getting snagged up by scalpers.
That third issue has been the rub for decades and has re-entered the conversation with these shows. Is there any way to properly fend off secondhand ticket sellers, especially in an age where sites like StubHub and numerous other rip-off sites encourage it?
Rage Against The Machine, the politically charged rap-rock band from the ’90s known for its anti-capitalism stances, among other causes, is trying to live up to its reputation of smashing those who take advantage of other people. It took a number of tickets usually purchased by scalpers and placed them slightly below the standard secondary market prices, with all proceeds going to local charities.
Bands like Foo Fighters, which recently announced its 25th anniversary tour, are making attempts to keep secondary tickets at or below face value with a company called Twickets, which aims at keeping ticket prices down.
But there’s seemingly no way to fight Ticketmaster’s terrible system and the secondary markets it feeds into like StubHub from being an easy way for scalpers to make money. As good of an idea as Twickets is, it won’t stop Johnny Sleazeball from jacking up tickets exponentially on StubHub. If there’s money to be made, they’ll use the route that nabs them the biggest bag of cash.
It’s a fight that bands still aren’t sure how to wage and there’s likely no silver bullet that will solve it. When its shows sold out in minutes, My Chemical Romance didn’t bother to address the complaints of fans who were shut out. The Format’s lead singer Nate Ruess was a little more direct, addressing frustrations with the band’s sold-out reunion tour by saying a nebulous “If we decide to play a few more shows in the future, we will absolutely do more than the current garbage system to ensure the right people get tickets at the right price.”
When Taylor Swift announced her “Reputation” U.S. stadium tour, she sold sets of tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service. Through that, fans earn points by watching videos, purchasing merch and doing other activities with the chance of being randomly chosen to buy tickets earlier than other fans, so those seats go to fans with hard proof they support the artist. Still, that process is random and laborious.
It’s fight that has been going on since the dawn of Ticketmaster and will likely continue. Frankly, Ticketmaster has a terrible system that’s prone to being taken advantage of by scalpers. On the other hand, no matter how honed the system is, the demand for something like a band that hasn’t toured in a decade or two will almost always outweigh the supply.
Sadly, as bands reunite, it’s the fans who lose.