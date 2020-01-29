What a difference a year makes!
In 2019, when I was writing my annual “Super Bowl Halftime Show Tip” column, the New England Patriots were in the big game and Maroon 5 was the Halftime Show guest. It was inarguably the worst Super Bowl of the past decade.
2020 promises greener pastures as the Kansas City Chiefs are in the big game against the stiff competition of the San Francisco 49ers. And the halftime show guests are Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, a tribute to the Hispanic musical roots of Super Bowl host city Miami.
While each has a catalog of hits that stretches more than two decades, these ladies aren’t exactly on the tip of relevance. But it should be a lot more fun than the past several years. Let’s see how we can make it better.
Keep up the energy
One big killer of the past several halftime shows has been when the artists take it down a notch and perform a mid-tempo ballad (also known as the entire set for halftime show alums Maroon 5 and Coldplay). It’s understandable. Everyone needs to take a breather once in awhile. The good thing with both Lopez and Shakira is very few of their big hits stray from four-on-the-floor dance jams. And we know that both performers can dance like crazy, so the spectacle will be there.
The big question is what will keep people’s attention. Shakira has hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Objection (Tango)” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” But beyond that, she hasn’t had a hit that wasn’t assisted by Rihanna or Beyonce in at least seven years. While she gained some unfounded Oscar buzz, Lopez is in a similar boat. Her last big hit, “On The Floor” with Pitbull, was in 2011.
Between both of them, they have enough to fill a solid 20 minutes or so with some 2000s nostalgia and can pick up the energy when one of them needs a break.
Bring along some guests
In 2019, Maroon 5 tried to cover up its blandness with hip-hop artist guests like Travis Scott and Big Boi. As expected, it didn’t go over because everyone was checked out by Maroon 5’s first song. Lopez can use her connections to her advantage. They’re in Miami, so it’s almost a guarantee that “Mr. Worldwide/305” Pitbull and Flo Rida will make appearances. For Shakira, there’s a chance that she could get Rihanna to break her long hiatus from the stage for a duet or maybe get Beyoncé to do a third halftime show performance. It could be fun.
Do something weird
The only social media meme that came out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show was a picture of Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s weird tattoos. People like weird. It’s why “Left Shark” was such a memorable part of Katy Perry’s show as was the tight-rope dancer from Madonna’s set.
Lopez can bring out her “Fly Girl” alums for a tribute to her roots from “In Living Color.” Shakira did a song for “Dora The Explorer.” Why not have her, Swiper and the whole gang come out? It won’t make sense, but it’s 2020 and nothing matters. Throw caution to the wind and make it strange.
— Andrew Gaug | St. Joe Live