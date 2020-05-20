This week was one of the first times I’ve been to St. Joseph in the past two months.
I was working on the story for this week on some of the bars reopening in St. Joseph and went out wearing a face covering that they sell at Hy-Vee (my girlfriend calls it “The Diaper” because, well, that’s what it looks like on my face).
No matter where I went, I got looks. I couldn’t tell if it was the general look of the mask or my general insecurity, but it didn’t feel like positive glances.
I don’t claim to say this is a representative sample of St. Joseph, but wherever I went, people weren’t keeping their distance, wearing a mask or, in the case of the grocery store, going the right direction in a one-way aisle.
These are the types of things that give me pause as the city opens up again — that many haven’t followed the rules but are venturing out anyway because they assume we’re getting back to normal.
It only takes observing several bars in the area where people are covering their faces or keeping their distance to see this could easily be a cause for concern, especially as we see the number of COVID-19 cases go up in the area.
I don’t say this as an attack on bars that are opening, as I know the owners don’t want to go out of business and want to resume some sense of normalcy. But if we keep playing by the old rules where safety and distance mostly didn’t matter, we’re doomed to repeated shutdowns until we change our ways.
While I was talking with Muny Inn manager Timmy Lawrence about what it feels like opening back up after two months, he mentioned the future of bars in St. Joseph. He said it was likely going to be a bit crazier this summer, since many people will be staying closer to home instead of traveling to places with COVID-19 measures in place. He thinks that likely will mean steady bar sales, even with all of them operating in a limited capacity.
But if people aren’t careful, it also could mean everyone is staying home again.
As I said in a past column, this is going to be a weird summer anyway, with fewer concerts and likely no big outdoor events. It would be even weirder without places to go because they’re shut down.
I sincerely hope that we can show that we’re taking this seriously and we’ll be safe going into the summer. So I ask that you be considerate to others, stay safe and tip very, very generously to those who are out there providing drinks and food to others.