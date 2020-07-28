Last week, I had an experience that I haven't had in several months — I went back to the movies.
This is a big thing for me because, as a movie critic and journalist, it's been the norm for me to go watch a movie on a giant screen at least once or twice a week for the past 15 years. It mostly felt great to be back.
The only lengthier movie-related absence I've felt ties into this, as I went to the drive-in to see the movie, which is something I haven't done since I was in high school 20 years, as some high school friends and I packed into a van to see some forgettable, 2000s-era comedies.
The movie was "Jaws" and, really, you can't ask for a more thrilling and prescient movie for the COVID era (a man tries to warn people about an incoming threat, they refuse to alter their way of life and suffer the consequences).
The movie was screened at the Boulevard Drive-In in Kansas City, Kansas, to a packed lot. While masks were required, many took them off and roamed the grounds when it got dark and the movie came on. When I went out to use the restroom, where masks were strictly enforced before entering, two younger men (not wearing masks) were having a fit with the guard that they couldn't gain entrance without wearing one. I guess the message on the screen got lost in translation to some people.
Heading back to the drive-in after almost 20 years, there's a bit of an antiquated feel to it. If you were stuck in back, the screen is no bigger than if you stayed home and dangled an iPhone 10 feet in front of your windshield. Dark scenes in "Jaws" like the teens running into the water or Richard Dreyfuss being lowered into the ocean in his cage were tough to sort out, as the natural light from nearby businesses tends to muddy the cinematography, even with it being projected in 4K.
There's also the insufferable July heat, people mistakenly turning on their headlights and ornery kids who couldn't care less who Bruce the shark eats next that sully the experience a little. Even with all these complaints, it felt like a magical time as I drove off after, covered in sweat from not being able to turn on the air conditioning for two hours.
While AMC and Regal gear up to open, and other indie theaters work diligently at getting butts back in seats, this is going to be my preferred viewing method. Complaints aside, it feels like the safest to take in a movie right now and worth the drive to get it done.
While St. Joe is without a true drive-in, the East Hills Shopping Center will hosting a drive-in screening of "Field of Dreams" this weekend. Let's take advantage of it while we can. Maybe the response will help bring something like that back to the area.