A common thread through the years I’ve been writing this column is pop culture’s likely unhealthy obsession with nostalgia.
From remakes to reboots to websites where people steep themselves in the past, we’re a culture that craves something that’s already happened. With a constantly growing number of streaming services popping up and looking to easily hook viewers in, they’re going the easiest route — continuing shows people loved growing up.
While we’ve seen reunions in some form for ‘90s and ‘00s sitcoms like “Seinfeld,” “Will & Grace,” “Arrested Development” and “Full House,” there’s been a white whale that’s always in the conversation but never has been caught — “Friends.”
On Feb. 24, it was announced that HBO Max, a new streaming service that will combine HBO’s catalog with the film and TV catalog of its parent company, WarnerMedia, finally nabbed the six stars of the wildly popular NBC show for a one-hour, unscripted hangout session on their old set at Stage 24.
The total cost of this reunion is expected to be about $20 million, which is an insane amount to dole out to have six buddies talk about the fun times they had 20 years ago. But considering it likely will be one of the biggest TV events of the year, as well as bringing an uncountable number of eyes away from Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ to HBO’s service, which will be the new home to the “Friends” series, it’s a no-brainer.
The more important question might be “why?” Why, in the pantheon of ‘90s super-hit shows, does “Friends” continue to be the biggest and most relevant of the bunch? What is it about the show that made it a good deal for Netflix to shell out $100 million to stream it and, later, had HBO Max pay $500 million to get it back? Why is it remembered fondly when the show it ripped off, “Living Single,” is in relative obscurity?
It’s a conversation I’ve had with friends, both converted and lapsed to the Church of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Monica, and the best explanation we can muster is that it has that x-factor that other shows didn’t.
It had a good looking, non-threatening cast who were a variety of types people could glom onto (the beautiful overachiever, the ditzy blonde, the uptight matriarchal figure, etc. etc.), a killer lineup of guests that continues to age well (Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Tom Selleck, Julia Roberts), an endless number of catchphrases and it never gets too serious. It served as a laugh machine and wish fulfillment with its completely unrealistic looks at romance and the viability of living in New York City doing odd jobs. So, it’s the perfect show to throw on when you’re having a bad day.
While there have been a number of shows that have borrowed its formula, some to great success (“How I Met Your Mother” and “Big Bang Theory”) and others to failure (“Happy Endings,” “Rules of Engagement,” many others), none have had the second life “Friends” has had. Chandler might ask “Could this show make any more money?” And the answer seems like it will always be “Yes.”