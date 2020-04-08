Is anyone else tired of hearing the word “uncertain” with every bit of news? Well, it’s apparently never going to stop.
2020 is the unofficial “Year of Uncertainty” and, as of April 4, that includes many majors at Missouri Western State University, including several that we’ve covered multiple times, like theater, art and cinema.
Missouri Western president Matthew Wilson has announced, citing growing cuts to higher education from the state and a continually ballooning deficit, that the university’s Academic Review Board is looking to phase out a number of majors in the next two years. The extensive list was shocking.
There are so many on the chopping block that I couldn’t begin to cover them in one column, so we’ll focus on the arts, particularly theater. For me, this is the most frustrating.
For more than a decade, Missouri Western’s theater program has been the start to a number of careers for people both in front of and behind the curtain. More than that, it offered St. Joseph a chance to see more adult-themed plays and musicals that Robidoux Resident Theatre couldn’t take a chance on because of content.
At its peak, it was the best show in town, with directors like Dallas Henry, Tee Quillin and Dr. Susan Carter helping steer the ship to unforgettable productions like “Of Mice And Men,” “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “The Magic Flute.” The passion for theater was so deep that it even established its own summer equity performances, Western Playhouse, showcasing several productions during a usually down time for live shows in the area. But every peak has its valley.
Budget cuts came quick and put an end to Western Playhouse. Most of the people behind the scenes moved on to other jobs. The production values went down and name recognition for most of the shows had become noticeably more obscure. Press access was becoming more limited. You could feel the strain that was being put on the program.
That’s not to say there wasn’t a mountain of promise still left. In 2019, Western delivered a stunner of a production with performances of the Broadway musical version of “Little Women.” The talent is still clearly there, and the support, which includes upcoming renovations to Potter Hall and its theater, where most of the college’s performances are held, shows the community values it. If it goes away, what a shame that would be.
There are a lot of uncertainties with these proposed cuts, and Western’s board has been thankfully empathetic to the concerns of people in the area and willing to listen to them. My heart breaks for the students and professors in the area wanting to do what they love. It also understands that the current administration inherited a disaster of a budget that has called for these massive slashes.
In next week’s St. Joe Live, we’ll talk with Wilson about the proposed plans to get some clarity on what this means for the college’s theater, cinema and dance programs. Until then, it’s more uncertainty.