Of the many aspects of society that we've had to reflect on in the past several months, there's one that hasn't sat well with me.
Having built up steam following the protests against the death of George Floyd, pop culture's troubled history with people of color continued with a reckoning of delayed, too-little-too-late actions.
Shows like "The Golden Girls," "30 Rock" and "Community" pulled episodes from streaming platforms that feature characters in blackface. Animated programs like "The Simpsons" and "Central Park" vowed to recast characters who are people of color, but voiced by white people. Disney announced it would remove the last shred of the racist "Song of the South" from its ride "Splash Mountain" and replace it with "The Princess and The Frog."
To all this, I say — Hold on, we need to talk about this. Where I don't believe tearing down a statue of a slave owner or a monster of history erases their connection to American society, I do see this as a covering up of a problematic past, rather than an apology.
After reading the temperature of the political climate, HBO Max announced it would be pulling "Gone With The Wind" from its new streaming platform. It will be re-uploaded at a later date with a disclaimer to give context to its platforming of the KKK and the South, as well as Hattie McDaniels's historic turn as the Mammy character. In my opinion, that's the way to do it.
During the past week, I listened to the podcast "You Must Remember This" and its six-part series on the deeply racist roots of Disney's "Song of the South." After doing that, I won't think of "Zippity Doo Dah" or Walt Disney the same again. So when I hear Disney, after decades of covering one of its most historic rides in characters and quotes from that movie, announce that it's replacing it with images from another movie, it feels more like brand protection.
The same goes for creators like Tina Fey. When she announced they were voluntarily pulling episodes from "30 Rock" with blackface that, in context, come across as satire, rather than racism, because of the social climate, my eyebrows raise. The show's been out on streaming platforms and DVDs for more than a decade. She also has had much more uncomfortable jokes about Asians in properties like "Mean Girls" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," neither of which have been deplatformed.
Furthermore, at this point, the cast and crews of these shows have made the biggest profits they'll ever see from it. They stand to lose little if people can't stream the shows or they don't run in syndication.
Instead of taking episodes like those away, why not let them be part of a discussion? Why not start the episodes with a prologue explaining why they thought it was funny at the time and why it might not work now?
If you're going to erase these problematic things, then you take away chances to learn and grow. Until that happens, this is a surface-level measure.